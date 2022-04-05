Advertisement

Social Security Offices set to reopen

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Social Security Administration will be reopening its field offices to in-person services across the state on Thursday.

This comes after Senator Susan Collins wrote to the Administration urging them to reopen immediately.

Collins says the more than two years of no in-person services has created significant hassles and barriers for Maine seniors.

Maine’s social security offices in our area can be found in Augusta, Bangor, Rockland, and Waterville.

