Site of December fatal fire in Bangor torn down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The site of a fire in Bangor that claimed the lives of three homeless men is being torn down.

We’re told the owners of the building hired a contractor to do the demolition.

Bangor’s Director of Community and Economic Development Tanya Emery told TV5 it’s the owner’s responsibility to demolish an unsafe structure or one that is beyond repair, and the City would only take action in extreme cases.

We also spoke with Bangor Director of Code Enforcement Jeff Wallace about what went into the decision to demolish the building.

”The fire damage was extensive,” said Wallace. “The building was on our placarded list before that, so it already had some problems, and the fire created more problems. High-visibility location, a lot of things said it was time to go.”

A spokesperson for the Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire is still an open case that is actively being investigated.

Wallace tells us the City has been dealing with the property owners - a bank out of Texas - for the last four months.

He says the demolition will likely be completed Wednesday.

Wallace added there are roughly 100 vacant or placarded properties in Bangor and security is the top issue the City deals with on those properties.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.