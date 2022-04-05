Advertisement

Site of December fatal fire in Bangor torn down

We’re told the owners of the home hired a contractor to do the demolition for them.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The site of a fire in Bangor that claimed the lives of three homeless men is being torn down.

We’re told the owners of the building hired a contractor to do the demolition.

Bangor’s Director of Community and Economic Development Tanya Emery told TV5 it’s the owner’s responsibility to demolish an unsafe structure or one that is beyond repair, and the City would only take action in extreme cases.

We also spoke with Bangor Director of Code Enforcement Jeff Wallace about what went into the decision to demolish the building.

”The fire damage was extensive,” said Wallace. “The building was on our placarded list before that, so it already had some problems, and the fire created more problems. High-visibility location, a lot of things said it was time to go.”

A spokesperson for the Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire is still an open case that is actively being investigated.

Wallace tells us the City has been dealing with the property owners - a bank out of Texas - for the last four months.

He says the demolition will likely be completed Wednesday.

Wallace added there are roughly 100 vacant or placarded properties in Bangor and security is the top issue the City deals with on those properties.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Search underway for possible second person in Penobscot River after body found in Orrington
Police investigating body found near Bangor railroad tracks.
Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks
Body found on riverbank in Orrington
Investigators say the man was at the top of the stairs when he fell and landed at the base of...
Maine hiker flown from mountain after falling from water tower
The hotel on Odlin Road has served as an extension of the Hope House homeless shelter for much...
Ramada Inn in Bangor sold

Latest News

Waterville City Council approves return of outdoor dining, purchase of new ambulance
Waterville City Council approves return of outdoor dining, purchase of new ambulance
Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Authorities identify body found in Orrington
Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?
Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?
Bangor woman celebrates 100th birthday with cards from Bangor students
Bangor students help Bangor woman celebrate her 100th birthday
K&A
Company new to Bangor already giving back