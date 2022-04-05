Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are investigating after a body was discovered on the railroad tracks off Odlin Road.
Sgt. Wade Betters tells TV5 they received a complaint around 11:40 Tuesday morning that there could be a body in that area.
Betters says their Criminal Investigation Division will be on the scene for several hours.
He says drivers can expect a police presence in that area until their work is completed.
