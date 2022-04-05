Advertisement

Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks

Sgt. Wade Betters says their Criminal Investigation Division will be on the scene for several hours.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are investigating after a body was discovered on the railroad tracks off Odlin Road.

Sgt. Wade Betters tells TV5 they received a complaint around 11:40 Tuesday morning that there could be a body in that area.

Betters says their Criminal Investigation Division will be on the scene for several hours.

He says drivers can expect a police presence in that area until their work is completed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Search underway for possible second person in Penobscot River after body found in Orrington
Body found on riverbank in Orrington
Investigators say the man was at the top of the stairs when he fell and landed at the base of...
Maine hiker flown from mountain after falling from water tower
The hotel on Odlin Road has served as an extension of the Hope House homeless shelter for much...
Ramada Inn in Bangor sold

Latest News

Waterville City Council approves return of outdoor dining, purchase of new ambulance
Waterville City Council approves return of outdoor dining, purchase of new ambulance
Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Authorities identify body found in Orrington
Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?
Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?
Bangor woman celebrates 100th birthday with cards from Bangor students
Bangor students help Bangor woman celebrate her 100th birthday
K&A
Company new to Bangor already giving back