Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are investigating after a body was discovered on the railroad tracks off Odlin Road.

Sgt. Wade Betters tells TV5 they received a complaint around 11:40 Tuesday morning that there could be a body in that area.

Betters says their Criminal Investigation Division will be on the scene for several hours.

He says drivers can expect a police presence in that area until their work is completed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

