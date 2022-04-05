Oxford Hills school board accepts superintendent’s resignation

PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - The Oxford Hills school board voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Monica Henson.

Henson was placed on paid administrative leave in January pending an investigation of allegations that she forcibly restrained a student, grabbing them by the arms and pulling them into an office while she was filling in for the principal at Agnes Grey Elementary School in September.

Monday night, the school board entered an executive session to discuss the matter.

After that session, they voted unanimously to accept her resignation.

“We accepted her resignation effective immediately and we’re looking forward to moving forward with our district,” said School Board Chair Natalie Andrews.

Members of the school district say they are happy to put the incident behind them.

“We’re very glad that the board listened, did their own investigations, and we’re ready to move forward with the board accepting her resignation,” said Jen Jordan, Oxford Hills Education Association Staff President.

Interim Superintendent Heather Manchester will remain in that role for the time being.

