Matthew Thiessen transferring to Minnesota-Duluth

Thiessen joins the Bulldogs in the NCHC after three years in Orono
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Goaltender Matthew Thiessen is moving on from the Black Bears.

He announced on his Twitter page that he’s transferring to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

He was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

