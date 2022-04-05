Matthew Thiessen transferring to Minnesota-Duluth

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Goaltender Matthew Thiessen is moving on from the Black Bears.

He announced on his Twitter page that he’s transferring to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Thiessen joins the Bulldogs in the NCHC after three years in Orono.

He was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

