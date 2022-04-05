Advertisement

Maine hiker flown from mountain after falling from water tower

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHATHAM, New Hampshire (WMTW) - A South Portland man is being treated for serious head injuries after falling from a water tower in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say the man was hiking Mount Kearsarge North with a friend on Sunday and decided to climb the fire tower at the summit in order to take pictures.

Investigators say the man was at the top of the stairs when he fell and landed at the base of the tower.

His friend quickly rendered first aid while another hiker who saw what happened called 911.

After speaking with the friend and determining that the man’s condition was getting worse and was potentially life-threatening, first responders called for the Army National Guard Medivac Aviation Unit.

The man was lifted into a helicopter from the summit of the mountain and then taken to an area hospital nearly three hours after his fall.

His condition Tuesday morning was not clear.

