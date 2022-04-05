Advertisement

Maine colleges must provide transcripts to students who owe

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Post-secondary schools in Maine must now provide transcripts and diplomas for students and graduates even if they owe money.

Officials said Tuesday that Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed the change into law.

The law requires the schools to provide the materials if the student needs them for circumstances such as applying for a job, furthering their education or career training or pursuing military service.

The new law also prompts the student and school to communicate about past-due fees and debts.

The law goes into effect three months after the Maine Legislature adjourns.

