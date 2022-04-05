Advertisement

Husson University offering free physical therapy checkups

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University is offering free physical therapy check-ups to the public today and tomorrow at its SOARing Eagles Healthcare Clinic.

The clinic on Marshall Road in Bangor is open today from 4pm to 7pm and again tomorrow from 4 to 7pm.

Any adult who is uninsured or underinsured and needs subsequent treatment after the examination, but cannot afford it, can receive it at the clinic.

No insurance information will be required.

Every student and physical therapy professional overseeing these evaluations has been vaccinated.

This clinic provides Husson University physical therapy students with hands-on experience with real-life patients.

To make an appointment, you can call Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger at Husson at 941-7181, or email her at steinbarger@husson.edu.

