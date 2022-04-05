Husson Eagles continuing spring football season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson Eagles are back on the football field.

The Eagles were on the edge of the postseason in 2021, and now they’re putting in the work to take that next step (WABI)

“We’ve been dying ever since the season ended to get back out here. We just got a bunch of guys who love football. We’re really excited for this season. It’s been great,” said Nic Visser, sophomore quarterback.

The Eagles are searching for the right mix.

“Our group is really hyped. We have a lot of dudes who are coming in here and competing. We have a lot of dudes who have to step up because we lost great players, and we have to fill those positions,” said Brandon Young, sophomore defensive lineman.

“It’s all working as a team and unit. We had a really good defense last year. We have a bunch of plans of continuing that and working as one unit,” said Tucker Buzzell, sophomore linebacker.

Spring football provides mental reps to brush up on fundamentals.

“We’re really getting a hold of the basics, bringing energy to the field, and getting team bonding down. That’s the biggest thing. Guys come here, they look to work every day, so it’s exciting to see a lot of young guys stepping up,” said Buzzell.

“We all want to get right back to where we were last year, but we want that ring this time,” said Young.

The Eagles finished in fourth place in a packed top half of the Commonwealth Coast Conference, finishing in a tie with Salve Regina with a 4-2 conference record, and one game behind Endicott and Western New England at the top of the standings.

The Eagles started five weeks of practice at the end of March, and they’ll run 16 overall sessions.

