Governor Mills signs legislation to strengthen Office of the Child Welfare Ombudsman

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills signed bipartisan legislation Tuesday, aiming to strengthen the Office of the Child Welfare Ombudsman.

The bill allows the Ombudsman to hire additional staff and increase the length of the term from 1 year to 5 years.

It ensures DHHS continues to inform the Ombudsman of statewide policy changes before they take effect.

DHHS must also continue to notify the Ombudsman of any child death with child welfare involvement.

Governor Mills also proposed measures within her supplemental budget to allow for these changes.

