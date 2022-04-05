Advertisement

Company new to Bangor already giving back

K&A
K&A(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A business that has just moved into Bangor has already begun giving back to the community.

K&A is an engineering and consulting firm that welcomed in several community members to their ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location on State Street in Bangor and will be working with Versant Power.

“Our goals as a company is really to deepen our relationships. So this helps us deepen our relationship with our clients, our employees that are that are living in Maine. Living the Maine way of life and also our community partners,” Robert Russ, the Vice President of Projects & Services stated.

During the celebration they gifted the Bangor Humane Society a $1,000 check and an afternoon of volunteerism.

For K&A caring for animals is part of their core values.

“Pets are like our family, right? We’re, you know, our employees we’re passionate about that. We are also very passionate about that, and then to be kind of aligned with our K&A cares vision and goal of really supporting the community and really making difference right?”  Said Purna Kharel, the President & CEO of K&A.

The Humane Society says that getting these donations helps animals like Maddie. A nine year old dog with the energy of a puppy.

“You know, it helps dogs like Maddie to be able to get up here to get all the proper medical that they need and various things, you know bedding, things like that and food. It’s helping immensely with all of our animals care here, so we appreciate it. So, so much,” said Chelsea Brown of the Bangor Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Search underway for possible second person in Penobscot River after body found in Orrington
Body found on riverbank in Orrington
Police investigating body found near Bangor railroad tracks.
Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks
The hotel on Odlin Road has served as an extension of the Hope House homeless shelter for much...
Ramada Inn in Bangor sold
68-year old Glenn Brown sentenced to two concurrent life sentences for fatally shooting his...
Benton man sentenced to life for murdering his sister and brother in law

Latest News

Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?
Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?
Bangor woman celebrates 100th birthday with cards from Bangor students
Bangor students help Bangor woman celebrate her 100th birthday
Maine State House
Governor Mills signs legislation to strengthen Office of the Child Welfare Ombudsman
Sub shop will open Wednesday and will donate all sales to Bangor school.
Bangor Jersey Mike’s opens Wednesday, will donate all sales to Bangor school