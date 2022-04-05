Clear Skies Tonight. Mid/High Level Clouds Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has moved off into the Atlantic. This will continue to bring us mostly clear skies for the first half of the night. Lows overnight will drop into the 20s & 30s.

There will be some cloud cover that will begin to move into southern Maine early Wednesday morning. This cloud cover is associated with a low pressure that is moving out of the Gulf states. This low will bring plenty of clouds & rain to southern New England. For us, we will remain dry, but some coastal and southern areas will see increasing mid to high level clouds on Wednesday. Locations from Dover-Foxcroft towards Lincoln and areas south & west, clouds should be expected. This will bring filtered sunshine and slightly cooler highs on Wednesday. Most locations will see highs in the 50s, but for a few spots where the clouds are thick, highs in the 40s are expected. Coastal areas will see slightly cooler temperatures as well, this is due to an easterly wind coming off the water keeping highs in the 40s.

More clouds will arrive in the region by Thursday associated with a low over the Great Lakes. This low will bring increasing rain chance to central & eastern Maine by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 40s with a few low 50s possible. Widespread rain is anticipated with the potential for some mixing including sleet, snow & rain for some northern locales late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Any accumulations will be less than an inch. Heaviest rainfall is expected on Friday with the highest rainfall totals over southern & coastal areas. Rain should end from west to east late Friday afternoon & into the evening. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s. The potential does exist for high winds on Friday along the coast.

An upper-level disturbance will keep scattered showers in the forecast for the weekend. Overall, it does not appear to be a washout, but you still may want to keep the rain jacket & the umbrella handy. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A warming trend is expected by next week. A potential upper-level ridge will move over the region. This could result in highs in the 50s & 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to clear skies. Lows will range from the low 20s north to near freezing along the coast. Light NNE wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mid to high level clouds move in during the morning for areas around Bangor and south & west. Highs in the 40s & 50s. East wind at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of afternoon scattered showers. Highs in the 40s and low 50s. Better chance of rain overnight with a wintry mix in the mountains.

FRIDAY: Rain with the potential of a wintry mix during the early morning hours changing over to all rain. Highs in the 40s. Windy conditions along the coast.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s & 50s.

