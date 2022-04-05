Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WMTW) - Acadia National Park posted images from education coordinator Kate Petrie of a seal pup blending into the coastal shoreline.

The images show the camouflaged seal resting amongst the rocks.

Acadia National Park took the time to remind visitors late spring is seal pupping season for Maine’s mid-coast.

The harbor seals can be occasionally spotted just offshore or in area harbors. According to Acadia’s website, seals like to sun themselves on the rocky ledges or shorelines on islands.

They add the pups are typically left on the shore by their mothers so they can hunt for food.

Acadia reminds visitors that though the pups may look abandoned, you should not attempt to move, handle or force seals or seal pups to move as disturbing a marine mammal is a federal crime.

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.