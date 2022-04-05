Advertisement

Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?

Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?
Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?(Kate Petrie)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WMTW) - Acadia National Park posted images from education coordinator Kate Petrie of a seal pup blending into the coastal shoreline.

The images show the camouflaged seal resting amongst the rocks.

Acadia National Park took the time to remind visitors late spring is seal pupping season for Maine’s mid-coast.

The harbor seals can be occasionally spotted just offshore or in area harbors. According to Acadia’s website, seals like to sun themselves on the rocky ledges or shorelines on islands.

They add the pups are typically left on the shore by their mothers so they can hunt for food.

Acadia reminds visitors that though the pups may look abandoned, you should not attempt to move, handle or force seals or seal pups to move as disturbing a marine mammal is a federal crime.

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Search underway for possible second person in Penobscot River after body found in Orrington
Body found on riverbank in Orrington
Police investigating body found near Bangor railroad tracks.
Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks
The hotel on Odlin Road has served as an extension of the Hope House homeless shelter for much...
Ramada Inn in Bangor sold
68-year old Glenn Brown sentenced to two concurrent life sentences for fatally shooting his...
Benton man sentenced to life for murdering his sister and brother in law

Latest News

Bangor woman celebrates 100th birthday with cards from Bangor students
Bangor students help Bangor woman celebrate her 100th birthday
K&A
Company new to Bangor already giving back
Maine State House
Governor Mills signs legislation to strengthen Office of the Child Welfare Ombudsman
Sub shop will open Wednesday and will donate all sales to Bangor school.
Bangor Jersey Mike’s opens Wednesday, will donate all sales to Bangor school