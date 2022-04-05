Advertisement

Bangor students help Bangor woman celebrate her 100th birthday

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mary Gray is still opening up cards from her 100th birthday yesterday thanks to students from around the Bangor area.

We spoke to Mary Tuesday afternoon from her home at the Phillips Strickland House in Bangor.

She tells us she received a couple hundred cards.

Mary graduated in Bangor in 1939 and then attended Beal College.

She worked in insurance and was the wife of army veteran, Grandon Gray for 44 years before he passed away.

Mary says she spent her birthday with her family including her two boys, John and Jim and their wives.

She says she’s still working on opening all of her cards from friends, family and children that took the time to make her day even more special.

”It was just heartwarming to find out these children care,” said Gray. “They’re so sweet. There were one or two or three that were funny but some were serious and I don’t think any of them have ever seen a hundred year old person!”

Mary even wrote a letter to post on Facebook about the cards and how much they brought her.

What also brought her joy was the lunch she got to pick for her birthday.

Mary went with fried chicken from KFC!

She says it’s by the grace of God she’s celebrating this milestone with her family and friends.

