Advertisement

Bangor Jersey Mike’s opens Wednesday, will donate all sales to Bangor school

Sub shop will open Wednesday and will donate all sales to Bangor school.
Sub shop will open Wednesday and will donate all sales to Bangor school.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A national sandwich chain is continuing its push into Maine with a grand opening in Bangor Wednesday.

This Jersey Mike’s on Stillwater Avenue in the plaza with Hobby Lobby will be the owner’s third store in the state.

The others are in Windham and Brunswick.

They say they’ve found a huge demand for their goods which has led them to expand their footprint.

The owner tells TV5 they want to make their presence felt coming out of the gate by donating all sales tomorrow to the William S. Cohen Middle School.

“Want to announce to Bangor that we’re here, and that we’re part of the community, and that we believe in the community mindset,” explained owner Austin Whetsel. “You know, I’m gonna go a step further. Not only are we going to donate opening day sales tomorrow for all sales, but we’ll double it. So if we sell $10,000 worth of submarine sandwiches tomorrow, we’ll donate $20,000 to William S. Cohen.”

The store is open seven days a week starting at 10am.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Search underway for possible second person in Penobscot River after body found in Orrington
Body found on riverbank in Orrington
Police investigating body found near Bangor railroad tracks.
Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks
The hotel on Odlin Road has served as an extension of the Hope House homeless shelter for much...
Ramada Inn in Bangor sold
68-year old Glenn Brown sentenced to two concurrent life sentences for fatally shooting his...
Benton man sentenced to life for murdering his sister and brother in law

Latest News

Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?
Can you spot the seal pup at Acadia National Park?
Bangor woman celebrates 100th birthday with cards from Bangor students
Bangor students help Bangor woman celebrate her 100th birthday
K&A
Company new to Bangor already giving back
Maine State House
Governor Mills signs legislation to strengthen Office of the Child Welfare Ombudsman