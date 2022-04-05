Bangor Jersey Mike’s opens Wednesday, will donate all sales to Bangor school

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A national sandwich chain is continuing its push into Maine with a grand opening in Bangor Wednesday.

This Jersey Mike’s on Stillwater Avenue in the plaza with Hobby Lobby will be the owner’s third store in the state.

The others are in Windham and Brunswick.

They say they’ve found a huge demand for their goods which has led them to expand their footprint.

The owner tells TV5 they want to make their presence felt coming out of the gate by donating all sales tomorrow to the William S. Cohen Middle School.

“Want to announce to Bangor that we’re here, and that we’re part of the community, and that we believe in the community mindset,” explained owner Austin Whetsel. “You know, I’m gonna go a step further. Not only are we going to donate opening day sales tomorrow for all sales, but we’ll double it. So if we sell $10,000 worth of submarine sandwiches tomorrow, we’ll donate $20,000 to William S. Cohen.”

The store is open seven days a week starting at 10am.

