BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Backstreet’s back, alright!

The announcement came Tuesday morning that the Backstreet Boys would be coming to Bangor this summer.

They will be at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, July 21.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m.

