Auburn police file more charges against teens during investigation into city attacks

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - Auburn police are announcing more charges in their investigation into attacks in the city.

Three juveniles have already been charged with attacking two homeless people in Moulton Field last month.

Now officials are looking for a fourth minor.

Officials said a 14-year-old boy was involved in a separate attack in Bonney Park around the same time.

Police said they found out about it from residents who sent them videos of assaults.

WMTW spoke with the mother of assault victim Tiffiany Nedeau.

“I felt awful. I felt very sad for her. I am hoping to help her and I am trying with every ounce of power,” Sandra Reid said.

Auburn police Chief Jason Moen said the video of the attack at Moulton Field was one of the most disturbing things he’s seen in his career.

“The depraved indifference to human life that these kids showed at such a young age, that is disturbing. So, they will be held accountable,” Moen said. “These kids had no regard for the health and welfare of these people.”

