451 new COVID cases, 5 additional deaths since Saturday

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 5 more Mainers died with COVID, according to the latest numbers released by the Maine CDC.

There are also 451 new cases of the virus.

These numbers reflect case gatherings since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 3,983 new COVID vaccines were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

