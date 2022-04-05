451 new COVID cases, 5 additional deaths since Saturday
236,709 total coronavirus cases recorded by Maine CDC since pandemic began
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
Maine (WABI) - 5 more Mainers died with COVID, according to the latest numbers released by the Maine CDC.
There are also 451 new cases of the virus.
These numbers reflect case gatherings since Saturday.
Meanwhile, 3,983 new COVID vaccines were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.