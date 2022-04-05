Advertisement

451 new COVID cases, 5 additional deaths since Saturday

236,709 total coronavirus cases recorded by Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 5 more Mainers died with COVID, according to the latest numbers released by the Maine CDC.

There are also 451 new cases of the virus.

These numbers reflect case gatherings since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 3,983 new COVID vaccines were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found near Bangor railroad tracks.
Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks
New owners will revamp, rename hotel and restaurant.
New owners, new names for hotel and restaurant at Bangor’s Ramada Inn
Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Authorities identify body found in Orrington
Investigators say the man was at the top of the stairs when he fell and landed at the base of...
Maine hiker flown from mountain after falling from water tower
Sub shop will open Wednesday and will donate all sales to Bangor school.
Bangor Jersey Mike’s opens Wednesday, will donate all sales to Bangor school

Latest News

Maine coronavirus hospital stats as of 4-6-22
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly, one death
Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Search continues for Bucksport man believed to be victim of canoeing accident after body of wife found
Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Authorities identify body found in Orrington
“Sunflower & bees” t-shirts
Liberty Graphics’ sunflower t-shirt raises more than $6,000 for Ukraine
Boil order.
Baileyville issues boil water order