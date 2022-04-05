Advertisement

27th annual Hike for the Homeless kicks off for month of April

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.
Hike for the Homeless
Hike for the Homeless(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 27th annual Hike for the Homeless is officially underway.

The hike will be done virtually again due to the pandemic, but that just means people can hike wherever they want in the world.

Alicia Mayhew with the shelter says this event is extremely important this year as the number of people experiencing homelessness and without shelter is increasing.

”Community partners are working together to try to help resolve this issue, to help find ways to bring in more affordable housing for people. We’re all just kind of working together collaboratively as a community to try and solve the issue. These funds will help us to get, you know, people through the door into our program and then housed,” Mayhew said.

You can register by yourself, with a friend, or a team to hike throughout the entire month of April

There are even matching bandanas for your four legged friends that want to join the hike.

For more information, visit bangorareashelter.org.

