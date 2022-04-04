Winds Diminish Overnight, Plenty Of Sun Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure now moving to the east of Nova Scotia continues to spin in some cloud cover to parts of Downeast Maine. The rest of the region will continue with clear skies for the rest of the evening. Northwesterly winds remain on the breezy side and continue to gust up to 30 mph. As the low pulls farther east, the winds will gradually taper off overnight. Lows will range from the low 20s north to the low 30s along the coast.

High pressure will stay to our south on Tuesday. This will bring plenty of sunshine and a light westerly wind. Highs will range from the mid 40s to the middle 50s.

By Wednesday, some clouds will return to the region as a low passes to our south. This low will bring rain chances across southern New England. For us, we should remain dry with just some cloud cover along parts of southern and coastal Maine. Temperatures will still remain mild with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

More clouds will arrive to the region by Thursday as another low passes through. This low will bring a better chance of showers which look to arrive by the afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the 40s. The heaviest precipitation will arrive on Friday. Widespread rain is anticipated with the potential for some mixing including sleet, snow & rain for some northern locales late Thursday night into early Friday morning. During the daylight hours, rain should be expected. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s.

By the weekend, scattered showers will continue. The good news is that as of right now, the weekend does not appear to be a washout. Highs for both days will be in the 40s & 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to clear skies. Lows will range from the low 20s north to near freezing along the coast. Winds will diminish overnight still out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs in the 40s and mid 50s. West wind at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with more clouds expected along the coast and over the south. Highs in the 40s & low 50s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of afternoon scattered showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with the potential of a wintry mix during the early morning hours. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

