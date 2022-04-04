Advertisement

Investigation underway after underground explosion in Richmond

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Maine (WMTW) - A roadway was shut down due to an underground explosion Monday, emergency officials in Sagadahoc County say.

According to officials, the roads between I-295 at the Richmond Exit 43 and Maine Street to White Road were shut down.

Officials say the explosion happened after a car drove over an underground fuel tank.

There have not been any reports of fire, smoke, injuries or damage after the explosion.

State agencies and first responders are investigating.

