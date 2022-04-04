Investigation underway after underground explosion in Richmond

RICHMOND, Maine (WMTW) - A roadway was shut down due to an underground explosion Monday, emergency officials in Sagadahoc County say.

According to officials, the roads between I-295 at the Richmond Exit 43 and Maine Street to White Road were shut down.

Officials say the explosion happened after a car drove over an underground fuel tank.

There have not been any reports of fire, smoke, injuries or damage after the explosion.

State agencies and first responders are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.