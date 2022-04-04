Stone Soup Cafe opens to help with food insecurity

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Two churches in the Waterville area have come together to open up cafe that will help food insecurity.

The Waterville and Winslow Congregational churches partnered together to open the Stone Soup Cafe.

The Stone Soup Cafe opened its door for the first time on Monday and fed over 35 community members.

Rev. Maureen Ausbrook with the Starfish Village, a ministry of the Waterville Congregational church, spearheaded this effort within six weeks with help of Bruce Bottigliere ,with the Winslow Congregational Church, and Rev. Nancy Findlan.

Together, they say it is just about feeding people. It is about providing a sense of community.

”Everybody’s welcome. I mean, absolutely everybody. We don’t do Muse testing. We don’t hear where you’re living. We don’t ask any questions like that. Anybody who’s hungry or come in, grab a meal,” said Ausbrook.

“To be able to sit down and talk with new people. It was just overwhelming,” said Findlan. “I mean, I’m sort of holding back tears in a lot of ways because it was it was overwhelming. It really is. And it’s just great to see so many people enjoy each other and enjoy the community.”

The cafe will be serving free dine-in lunches on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Winslow Congregational Church.

For more information about the Stone Soup Cafe, call or text 509-1494 or send an email to stonesoupcafe04901@gmail.com

