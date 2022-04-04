Advertisement

Skowhegan’s Jake Craig lands on All-American wrestling list

Craig’s committed to join the University of Southern Maine where he’ll study cyber security
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s Jake Craig earned All-American status by reaching the semifinals at the NHSCA Nationals in Virginia Beach at the end of March.

Craig travels two-and-a-half hours to practice in New Hampshire four times per week and also works out in Belfast while working a job.

Craig said traveling to wrestle has been a great experience to see competitors at all levels.

“I put in a lot of work. I’m blessed to compete at that level, just travel to places like this, and continually competing. To come out with that recognition was awesome,” said Craig, senior 125 lb. wrestler.

Craig’s committed to join the University of Southern Maine where he’ll study cyber security.

He’s expecting to compete between 125 and 133 lb. in college.

