Ramada Inn in Bangor sold

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Ramada Inn in Bangor has been sold and will no longer house members of the homeless.

That’s according to the Bangor Daily News.

The hotel on Odlin Road has served as an extension of the Hope House homeless shelter for much of the pandemic and most recently served as a quarantine space for shelter guests who tested positive for COVID-19.

The newspaper reports a group of Bangor business people bought the building.

It’s not clear yet who the new owners are, how much they paid, or what their plans are for the property.

