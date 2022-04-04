Body found on riverbank in Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Orrington.

We’re told around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of a dead body located on a riverbank.

The sheriff’s office says the community is not at risk, and the individual has not been identified as a missing person.

