Body found on riverbank in Orrington
According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the community is not at risk.
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Orrington.
We’re told around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, deputies responded to a report of a dead body located on a riverbank.
The sheriff’s office says the community is not at risk, and the individual has not been identified as a missing person.
