Search underway for possible second person in Penobscot River after body found in Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Air, ground and water searches are continuing Monday after a body was found along the river in Orrington.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 Sunday afternoon they got the report of a dead body on the riverbank.

Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River after an apparent boating accident.

We’re told a canoe that appears to be related to the accident was recovered early Monday morning.

The individuals have not been identified.

The incident is under investigation.

