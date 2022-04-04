Advertisement

Search underway for possible second person in Penobscot River after body found in Orrington

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Air, ground and water searches are continuing Monday after a body was found along the river in Orrington.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 Sunday afternoon they got the report of a dead body on the riverbank.

Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River after an apparent boating accident.

We’re told a canoe that appears to be related to the accident was recovered early Monday morning.

The individuals have not been identified.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on riverbank in Orrington
Fallen Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell remembered 3 years after death in line of duty
According to officials, the occupant was removed by the fire department, and was uninjured.
Millinocket Transfer Station closes Friday after vehicle gets caught on trash compactor
Bangor on Tap
6th annual Bangor on tap returns to the Cross Insurance Center

Latest News

TV5 Sports Movie Madness
TV5 Sports Movie Madness
The hotel on Odlin Road has served as an extension of the Hope House homeless shelter for much...
Ramada Inn in Bangor sold
Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer
Gardiner cat finalist for Nationwide’s Annual Wacky Cat Name contest
Cohen Lecture
General Mattis and Kyle Carpenter speak at Cohen Lecture
Richmond
Investigation underway after underground explosion in Richmond