Advertisement

Officers reunite 75-year-old homeless woman with family

More than a year after the officers found the 75-year-old living on the streets, she’s safe and surrounded by love. (CNN, FAMILY PHOTOS)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (CNN) - Two Nevada police officers went beyond the call of duty to save an elderly homeless woman and reunite her with her family.

Henderson Police Officers Carlos Chorens and Sterling Candland felt they were up against the clock when they first encountered 75-year-old Rose Brazdovic hidden behind a cement barrier.

“She’s not going to make it much longer, we didn’t think,” Candland said.

Brazdovic didn’t ask for the officers’ help, but they spent two days with her and a man she considered her caretaker, just asking questions.

“She ended up selling her place, and she was going to do some traveling in a motorhome. Apparently, that didn’t work out,” Chorens said.

Chorens and Candland also reached out to Rochelle Fletcher in Henderson’s Community Resource and Resiliency Center to find a safe place for Brazdovic. Though the 75-year-old was a retiree from Walmart and had some finances, Fletcher says she trusted the wrong people and didn’t have enough control over that money.

“I like to help people, and sometimes by helping people, they take advantage of it,” Brazdovic said.

Henderson Police Officers Sterling Candland, left, and Carlos Chorens helped 75-year-old Rose...
Henderson Police Officers Sterling Candland, left, and Carlos Chorens helped 75-year-old Rose Brazdovic reunite with her son and his family after they found her living on the streets.(Source: Family photos via CNN)

Soon, those helping Brazdovic learned she had a son that she lost touch with nearly 30 years ago. Fletcher says she became determined to reunite the family.

Through some social media sleuthing, Fletcher found Jennifer Michrina, the daughter-in-law Brazdovic didn’t even know she had, living in Louisiana with Mike Michrina, Brazdovic’s son and their two boys.

Fletcher set up a Zoom call for the family, a surprise for Brazdovic.

Mike Michrina says he and his mom decided to focus on a fresh start, rather than dwelling on the past, and his heart opened back up to her immediately.

“It was kind of interesting not knowing what had happened to my mom for 29 years, but it was good,” he said. “Now that she’s back, I can see what I was missing.”

Soon, Brazdovic was ready to move to be with her family, and they were ready to welcome her. Leaving Nevada, she got a special airport escort: Candland and Chorens walked her right to her gate.

“She thanked us, and she was very excited to see her family,” Chorens said. “It’s incredible. It makes you feel like you accomplished something and you helped somebody out.”

In Louisiana, all four of the Michrinas were at the airport waiting for Brazdovic.

Now, more than a year after Brazdovic was found, she’s safe and surrounded by love, a fresh start thanks to two community relations police officers who never stopped caring.

“God put them in her life just to take care of her,” said Mike Michrina, as he teared up.

Brazdovic says she spends her time playing basketball and going on bike rides with her two grandsons.

“I got to have a family. That is the best part,” she said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials Monday say they believe there may be another person still in the Penobscot River...
Search underway for possible second person in Penobscot River after body found in Orrington
Police investigating body found near Bangor railroad tracks.
Police investigating body found near Odlin Road railroad tracks
Body found on riverbank in Orrington
Investigators say the man was at the top of the stairs when he fell and landed at the base of...
Maine hiker flown from mountain after falling from water tower
The hotel on Odlin Road has served as an extension of the Hope House homeless shelter for much...
Ramada Inn in Bangor sold

Latest News

Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted...
Mother faces judge for first time, officially charged with killing 8-year-old son
Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Woman facing animal neglect charges after emaciated dog found in crate in apartment
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
Emily Wales, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, speaks to a group of...
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters...
LIVE: Damaging storms tear across South; 1 killed in Texas