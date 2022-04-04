Nine Black Bears work out at Maine football pro day

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Nine Maine football players hoped to help their next-level dreams at the Black Bears’ pro day.

2022 NFL Draft runs April 28-30 (WABI)

“It’s just you. You have your people there supporting you, but it’s just you. Going into a game, it’s you and 100 other guys. Once you get that first event out of the way, it’s the same thing you’ve been doing your whole life, so you get calmed down a bit,” said Ray Miller, linebacker.

“If I was the only person out here testing, that’d be different than me cheering on someone I’ve played with for years,” said Andre Miller, wide receiver.

Not only did they provide workout film, but they tried passing the eye test with New England Patriots scout Brian Smith.

“I think it’s a great opportunity because it’s a lot of buildup, obviously. You train for months for this one day, and everyone just wants to put their best foot forward,” said Andre Miller.

The players say running the 40-yard dash was key.

“Not only does it show how fast you’re able to move, but it also shows your explosiveness. This is an explosive game, so you have to be able to move your own body before you can move somebody else,” said Ray Miller.

Andre Miller clocked in at roughly 4.5 seconds.

“I think a lot of scouts had me initially at mid-low 4.7, so I definitely think that’s going to turn some heads for sure,” said Andre Miller.

Ray Miller felt confident after stepping off the field.

“Everyone had a really solid day, myself included. My nerves are a little rattled just until I find out what my numbers actually are. I do feel pretty good about my day as well as everyone else’s,” said Ray Miller.

Maine Pro Day Players

Andre Miller

Ray Miller

Jaquan Blair

Taji Lowe

Joe Fitzpatrick

PJ Barr

Katley Joseph

Shaquille St-Lot

DeShawn Stevens

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.