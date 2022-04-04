Advertisement

Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees votes to keep Machias, Caribou locations open

Bill to save Maine Veterans Homes in Caribou and Machias moves forward in legislature
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees has voted to keep their locations in Machias and Caribou open.

Gov. Janet Mills and Senate President Troy Jackson made that announcement Monday morning.

The vote came Friday, one day after Mills signed a bill to keep both homes open.

The new law requires legislative approval to close veterans homes.

It also puts back into statute the six municipalities where the homes must be located.

Mills has also dedicated $3.5 million to keep the homes open.

