Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees votes to keep Machias, Caribou locations open

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Veterans’ Homes Board of Trustees has voted to keep their locations in Machias and Caribou open.

Gov. Janet Mills and Senate President Troy Jackson made that announcement Monday morning.

The vote came Friday, one day after Mills signed a bill to keep both homes open.

The new law requires legislative approval to close veterans homes.

It also puts back into statute the six municipalities where the homes must be located.

Mills has also dedicated $3.5 million to keep the homes open.

