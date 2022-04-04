Maine receiving $1 million for election security

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is getting $1 million for election security.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the announcement on Monday.

Nationally, $75 million is going to states for election security and requires a 20% state match.

Maine will have two years to secure its $200,000 match.

State officials say this money will allow them to keep technology and security up-to-date.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.