Lawmakers approve plan for tax credits to expand child care

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are closing in on final approval of a proposal to provide tax credits to help grow child care providers in the state.

The program is designed to support early care and education centers.

Proponents of the bill say it would encourage administrators and teachers to improve their training through refundable tax credits.

The Maine House of Representatives enacted the proposal last week.

It’s based on a program called the School Readiness Tax Credits program in Louisiana.

