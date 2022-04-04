Jackson Lab scientist’s college interest turns into career studying COVID

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - You don’t have to wear a white lab coat to work in science.

Most of the “Eurekas” from Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor come from using the scientific method. But there’s no blueprint for how those scientists get there.

Meet scientific software engineer Georgi Kolishovski, who turned a college interest into a career.

Born and raised in Bulgaria, Georgi earned his Master’s degree from Suffolk University in Boston.

“It was my father’s desire for me to go to grad school. And, I really liked Boston from my previous visit to it because of its European appeal and vibe, and also academic,” said Kolishovski.

After graduating, Kolishovski kept learning. He took online classes, and eventually earned a job doing what he loved at Jackson Lab.

Kolishovski works in computer science, analyzing biological data like DNA and gene sequences.

He’d been working for almost four years when, due to COVID, his job was put under the microscope - in more ways than one.

“It came as a shock. Us being involved into it on emergency basis, makes us feel important and proud of the work that we do. Of course, it makes my father prouder,” said Kolishovski.

His team at Jackson Lab is involved with tools that chart the progression of COVID strands around the world, as well as using mice to identify the role of genetics in the virus’s severity.

Georgi knows the importance of the lab’s work firsthand.

“Somebody who was close to me had passed away from cancer. So for me, this is also to some extent, a tribute. I think everybody in life will be affected in some way or another from the diseases which Jax is trying to solve,” said Kolishovski.

Kolishovski is hoping his journey can inspire others.

“My path wasn’t a typical path of working in biomedical research. But if you work at it, and if you just believe in yourself, take it one step at a time, things are possible and knowledge is the most valuable thing that one can do for themselves,” said Kolishovski.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.