General Mattis and Kyle Carpenter speak at Cohen Lecture

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - For the first time since 2019 the Cohen Lecture returned to the Collins Center for the Arts at the University of Maine.

Speaking on the topic American Leadership in a dangerous world were the former Secretaries of Defense General Mattis and William Cohen as well as Medal of Honor recipient Lance Corporal Kyle Carpenter.

In the lecture they touched upon the wars in both Ukraine and Yemen as well as a building rivalry with China.

After the lecture we spoke with the three speakers and asked them what young people who want to pursue a career in American Leadership can learn from the current state of the world.

“Well, I think anyone who wants to be a leader has to start with the presumption that they want to do good. And if you want to do good It means you’re going to put others first. So the most important thing is to always look out for others,” said General Mattis.

William Cohen emphasized America’s duty to learn from its mistakes for a better future.

“We want this country to be as good as it can be. It hasn’t always been good. But it’s always striving to be good. To be better. And the one great thing about democracies is that we’re willing to look at our flaws, the mistakes we’ve made, and say how do we avoid those mistakes? How do we make ourselves better?” Cohen stated.

If you missed out on getting the chance to see the lecture in person the University has posted a recording on their YouTube channel.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.