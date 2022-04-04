Gardiner cat finalist for Nationwide’s Annual Wacky Cat Name contest

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - According to the website Daily Paws, Luna, Milo and Oliver were the most popular cat names last year.

Well, a Gardiner cat may have the wackiest name in the country.

Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer is a finalist in insurance company Nationwide’s Annual Wacky Cat Name contest.

Pickles ranks 26 out of 50 wacky names selected right now.

Each year, the pet insurance team at Nationwide celebrates some of the craziest names among their dog and cat clients.

Kelli Hoover is the owner of Pickles. She said she was inspired to use the name after seeing an ad of a cat with the name.

But she said the name didn’t sound right by itself so she added Mcbutterpants.

And Pickles loves eating muffins, hence the title, Muffin slayer.

She’s excited Pickles is representing Maine.

“He loves people and loves other animals. His best friend is a dog. Look at him. He’s cute and like Maine is full of loving people and we want our local animals and local people to get national attention because Maine is often forgotten in inflammation and this just bring attention not only to like him, but to like me. We’ve got cool stuff here,” said Hoover.

You can vote for Pickles between April 4-9. You can find a link to the contest here.

The winner will be announced on Monday, April 11.

Some of the other finalist are Mr. Murder Mittens, Boba Pett and Foo Foo Cuddly Poops.

