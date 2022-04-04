Brightening Skies & Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass south of Nova Scotia today. This is bringing us clouds this morning along with the chance for some light snow or light mixed rain/snow. As the storm pulls away, the chance for any light precipitation will taper off as the morning progresses followed by brightening skies from west to east later this morning through the afternoon as high pressure builds in. The departing storm will provide us with a gusty north/northwest breeze today too with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Temperatures today will top off in the 40s to around 50°. High pressure builds in tonight giving us mostly clear skies for the overnight. Lows will drop to the 20s to near 30°.

High pressure will dominate our forecast Tuesday, giving us a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running near or above average. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid-40s to near 50° north and low to mid-50s elsewhere. Wednesday looks good too but will feature a bit more cloudiness as low pressure passes to our south. This could bring some light rain showers to southern parts of the state as well but overall the bulk of the storm will remain to our south. Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. We’ll see more clouds Thursday as low pressure approaches from the south. This will bring us a chance for some late day showers. Temperatures on Thursday will be in 40s for most spots. Low pressure is forecast to pass through the region on Friday, bringing us a rainy end to the work week. The rain may mix with snow and sleet across the north Thursday night and early Friday but otherwise it looks to be mainly rain at this point. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 40s to near 50°.

Today: Slight chance of some areas of light snow or mixed rain/snow possible this morning otherwise brightening skies, breezy and seasonable today. Highs between 42°-52°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Diminishing wind. Lows in the 20s to near 30°. Light northwest wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 46°-56°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/mix possible late, mainly over southern and western areas. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Rain likely. Some mixed precipitation possible over the north during the morning. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

