Another Maine community is considering banning flavored tobacco

If approved, the ordinance would take effect on June 1, 2022.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - The town of Brunswick could become the third community in Maine to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The cities of Portland and Bangor already passed bans.

The Brunswick Town Council is holding a public hearing Monday evening about a proposed ordinance that would ban the sale, display or marketing of any flavored tobacco products.

A first offense would result in a warning while subsequent offenses would result in fines.

If approved, the ordinance would take effect on June 1, 2022.

That is the same day that bans in Portland and Bangor take effect.

Monday’s Town Council meeting in Brunswick starts at 6:30 p.m. and the council is expected to vote after the public hearing.

There is a proposal to ban the sale and distributi0n of flavored tobacco products throughout Maine.

That bill, LD 1550, remains listed as unfinished business by the legislature.

The American Lung Association has repeatedly called on states, including Maine, to pass a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products.

