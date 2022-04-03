Waterfall Arts expands glassblowing reach with alternative school program

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A glassblowing studio in Belfast born out of the pandemic is expanding its reach.

Local teens are now learning the craft and some life-skills in the process thanks to a new collaboration.

“It’s kind of like a choreographed dance with fire. We’re constantly rolling and adapting,” said glassblower instructor, Brian Frus.

Frus has been a glassblower for more than 25 years.

He’s now applying his skills at Waterfall Arts Glassworks in Belfast.

This new glassblowing studio established by Waterfall Arts in 2021 is now being used by the community, and a group of teens with Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education.

BCOPE, as its most well-known, is an alternative program for Belfast Area High School.

Students have the chance to take a glass elective once a week.

“It’s captivating. It is mesmerizing. They are working in teams together learning how to work with the material but also each other because it takes many hands,” said Carmi Katsir, one of the founders of Waterfall Arts.

Experts say glassblowing is a skill that takes at least seven years to master.

While these students may not become experts in sculpting lava, they are finding an outlet.

“I thought this opportunity - glassblowing- would help me step out of my comfort zone and get me more used to trusting myself in the real world,” said Mia Fay, a junior at Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education (BCOPE). “It helps your self-esteem too. It’s not always going to be perfect, but you still love it because you made it.”

Thanks to an anonymous donor, these teens get to take the course at no charge.

In the end, these students get to walk away with beautiful art, and a few life lessons.

“You can’t give up on yourself halfway through because either way, it’s still going to be awesome,” said Zech Curtis of BCOPE.

Glassblowing classes are open to the public.

It’s $75 per person.

Click here for more information.

Did you know we have a partnership with Belfast Area High School to offer students glassblowing classes? BAHS is one of... Posted by Waterfall Arts on Friday, January 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.