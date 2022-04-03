Advertisement

Portland Sea Dogs gearing up for baseball season with annual job fair

Batter up! Staff say they have several positions to fill before opening April 8
(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Sea Dogs helped ring in that spring feeling with their annual job fair Saturday.

The team is looking for part-time concession workers for regular-season home games, scheduled to run until Sept. 11. Anyone ages 14 and older can apply online.

Staff say, with the game opener April 8, the job fair is helping them ramp up their hiring efforts.

“Turn out has been great, it’s been really strong,” says Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa.

If you missed Saturday’s job fair, you’re not out of luck. Iacuessa says the crowds get bigger with each game, so they’ll continue to hire staff as needed throughout the season.

To start handing out those famous Sea Dog Biscuits, apply for open positions online any time.

