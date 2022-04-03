Advertisement

Fallen Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell remembered 3 years after death in line of duty

On Sunday, April 3 at 8:43 a.m., the Bangor Regional Communication Center will be doing a tribute to Campbell.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The memory of a fallen Maine State Police Trooper is being honored by his colleagues and his community Sunday.

Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell died April 3, 2019.

The detective was killed when he was struck by a vehicle tire while assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle south bound on I-95 in Hampden.

Campbell joined Maine State Police in 2012.

Detective Campbell will always be remembered for his positive attitude and smile.

He is survived by his wife, Hilary, and their son, Everett.

On Sunday, April 3 at 8:43 a.m., the Bangor Regional Communication Center will be doing a tribute to Campbell.

Tomorrow at 8:43 AM, Bangor Regional Communication Center will be doing a tribute to Det. Ben Campbell who passed in the line of duty 3 years ago on April 3 2019. Join us for this moment to remember Ben. 🖤💙🖤

Posted by Maine Department of Public Safety Communications on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the occupant was removed by the fire department, and was uninjured.
Millinocket Transfer Station closes Friday after vehicle gets caught on trash compactor
31-year-old Kassan Erico Germain of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts and 23-year-old Amani...
Two Massachusetts men arrested after Lincoln burglary
COVID-19 cases in Maine declined Saturday. The Maine CDC is reporting 227 new cases and no...
Maine CDC reports 227 new cases of COVID-19
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
Niles Parker
Executive Director for the Maine Discovery Museum steps down

Latest News

Bucksport Pride hosts pop-up event
Bucksport Pride hosts pop-up event
11th Annual Hancock County Food Drive
11th Annual Hancock County Food Drive now underway
Bangor on Tap
6th annual Bangor on tap returns to the Cross Insurance Center
River Race
Passagassawakeag River Race heats up