Fallen Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell remembered 3 years after death in line of duty

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The memory of a fallen Maine State Police Trooper is being honored by his colleagues and his community Sunday.

Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell died April 3, 2019.

The detective was killed when he was struck by a vehicle tire while assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle south bound on I-95 in Hampden.

Campbell joined Maine State Police in 2012.

Detective Campbell will always be remembered for his positive attitude and smile.

He is survived by his wife, Hilary, and their son, Everett.

On Sunday, April 3 at 8:43 a.m., the Bangor Regional Communication Center will be doing a tribute to Campbell.

