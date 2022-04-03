Auburn armed robbery suspect arrested following chase into NH
Ahmed Duale of Lewiston is accused of leading police on a chase through York County and into New Hampshire before being arrested near Portsmouth.
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The suspect of an armed robbery in Auburn is accused of leading police on a chase through York County and into New Hampshire.
Ahmed Duale, 27, of Lewiston, was taken into custody Sunday in the town of Greenland and is now facing a series of charges.
According to New Hampshire State Police, Maine troopers alerted their Granite State counterparts shortly after 12:30 P.M. Sunday that Duale was crossing into New Hampshire on I-95.
He’s accused of driving recklessly on the wrong side of the interstate and crossing the center median before his car came to a rest.
Duale is being held at the Rockingham County Jail pending arraignment.
