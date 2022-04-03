Auburn armed robbery suspect arrested following chase into NH

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The suspect of an armed robbery in Auburn is accused of leading police on a chase through York County and into New Hampshire.

Ahmed Duale, 27, of Lewiston, was taken into custody Sunday in the town of Greenland and is now facing a series of charges.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Maine troopers alerted their Granite State counterparts shortly after 12:30 P.M. Sunday that Duale was crossing into New Hampshire on I-95.

He’s accused of driving recklessly on the wrong side of the interstate and crossing the center median before his car came to a rest.

Duale is being held at the Rockingham County Jail pending arraignment.

