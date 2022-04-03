Light snow showers tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few light snow showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday morning as a low pressure system passes to our south and east. Very little accumulation is expected.

Weather conditions will be relatively calm for the first half of the week. High pressure will push in on Monday. This will bring the area a little more sunshine but also increase the winds a bit. Highs for some areas will climb to the low 50s through Wednesday.

Our next weather maker will move in on Thursday. Showers are expected to begin Thursday afternoon and will continue into Friday. A few areas across western and northern Maine could see showers change over to a wintry mix Thursday night. The high temperatures will remain in the 40s and low 50s both Thursday and Friday. A few showers may linger into Saturday, but we will start the weekend with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers possible. Lows 27-32°. North wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning and then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 40-52°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs 43-54°. West wind 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 45-53°. East wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. Highs 41-50°. East wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs 44-53°. East wind 5-15 mph.

