Grant funding coming to eligible Penobscot County nonprofits, towns

The applications will open on April 15th and close June 15th.
Downtown Bangor
Downtown Bangor
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Towns and nonprofits in Penobscot County could soon be eligible for grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act to address problems created or made worse by COVID-19.

Penobscot County Cares held a Q&A session this week with Grant Manager Lisette Carrithers from the county government to go over the application process.

The grant money will prioritize things like affordable housing and homelessness, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, expansion of broadband, emergency response services and transportation in rural areas.

Carrithers says they will use a two tiered approach to allow for equitable distribution of the funding.

One will be for small organizations that may not meet federal standards for larger awards - they are eligible for up to 25 thousand dollars.

The other will be for sub-recipients such as organizations that distribute goods and services to the community - those grants start at 25 thousand dollars.

”The priorities identified in this session speak to the promise people see in Penobscot County and the ways we can help everyone experience that promise,” Carrithers said.

Here is a link to more information and qualifications.

