Blue Hill kicks off Earth Month

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - To kick off Earth Month Revision Energy alongside the Sunsquatch (their mascot) came to Blue Hill to show off their climate classroom in an effort to spread the word on renewable energy.

The classroom is a tiny house built to demonstrate the capabilities of renewable energy working in a living space.

In addition to exhibiting the classroom the event also included music, activities for children and of course the beloved Sunsquatch.

Revision Energy says that the need for clean energy is extremely important for Mainers.

“People in this part of Maine are connected very closely to agriculture. So they’re watching the seasons changing in such a way that impacts the agricultural methods that are used around here. But also to the Gulf of Maine, which is warming faster than 99% of all of the waters in the world,” Said Andrew Kahrl, a Commercial Solar Designer for Revision Energy.

For Emily Nadeua, a Regional Marketing Manager at Revision Energy, she’s motivated to spread the word of renewable energy from conversations with her son.

“My son has lots of questions about what’s going on in the world and what we can do to help our planet both little and small from things like recycling and composting to things like solar. And so I really want to help spread that conversation to schools as well,” Nadeau stated.

Revision Energy says getting the chance to interact with the Blue Hill Community is always wonderful.

“Because people in this community have always understood the importance of protecting the environment. They’ve understood the impact that fossil fuel generated electricity has on not only our global environment, but also our local environment,” Kahrl added.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.