Passagassawakeag River Race heats up

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WALDO, Maine (WABI) - The river racing season kicked off its second event, The Passy, in Waldo Saturday afternoon.

As the weather has started to become warmer this competition has heated up too.

Saturday’s race drew competitors from last week’s St. George River Race as well as some who were making their debut.

Such as the duo Ronin Deschamps and Miles Cannon whose team name is The Slugs. They entered the race with one goal in mind.

“We came here to win. That’s what brought us out here. We just like winning. And we were like it seems like a good opportunity to win something,” Deschamps stated in a humorous manner.

Although they’d soon find out that these rapids are no joke.

“We had a bit of misfortune,” Cannon said.

“Yeah, there’s a slight part in the river where there’s this one rock, and our boat kind of was horizontal to this one really large rock. And so when we came up to it horizontally, you know, we tipped over right,” Deschamps went onto add.

The challenges turned out to be quite the ordeal.

“I’m a smart guy, you know? So, I tried to use some physics to get our boat dislodged. So I grabbed the paddles, and I tried to jam it in between the canoe and the rock, and put some weight on it. Somehow it broke.” Cannon added.

The third and final race of the season will be on the Kenduskeag on April 16th.

There, The Slugs will be looking for a shot at redemption.

A full list of results for The Passy can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZInz1FkqEyZJJBMOnrglvz8ho-9cnjuV/view?usp=sharing

