Mostly sunny and breezy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system is moving away from the area while a high pressure system is pushing in. This setup is creating a pressure gradient over the state and therefore we are dealing with breezy conditions today. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected. Otherwise, highs today will range from the upper 30s to upper 40s. Clouds will begin to increase tonight ahead of a low pressure system that will pass to our south.

On Sunday, the winds will be calm and highs temperatures will be a little warmer, mostly in the 40s. A few showers are possible Sunday night into early Monday morning as the low passes.

Wind speeds will increase slightly on Monday, but otherwise conditions will be calm for the first half of the week. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 40s and climb to the low 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next weathermaker will move in on Thursday. A wintry mix is possible for portions of western and northern Maine while rain is expected closer to the coast. These showers will continue Thursday night and few showers are possible Friday morning. The high temperatures will remain in the 40s and low 50s both Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 35-48°. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 24-30°. West wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, Highs 41-49°. West wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 39-49°. Northwest wind 5-15 gusts to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 43-54°. West wind 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 44-52°. East wind 5-15 mph.

