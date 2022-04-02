Advertisement

Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side

A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.(Jae C. Hong/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

He apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. The family was there when the body was found, said Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.

Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round’s hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe foul play was involved, Arellano said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the occupant was removed by the fire department, and was uninjured.
Millinocket Transfer Station closes Friday after vehicle gets caught on trash compactor
31-year-old Kassan Erico Germain of Dorchester Center, Massachusetts and 23-year-old Amani...
Two Massachusetts men arrested after Lincoln burglary
COVID-19 cases in Maine declined Saturday. The Maine CDC is reporting 227 new cases and no...
Maine CDC reports 227 new cases of COVID-19
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
Niles Parker
Executive Director for the Maine Discovery Museum steps down

Latest News

Fallen Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell remembered 3 years after death in line of duty
Delta confirmed the windshield crack and said the crew diverted the jet out of an abundance of...
Delta plane lands early after windshield shatters midflight
Ukrainian troops are moving cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital,...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv as Russia repositions
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes as he resigns from motion picture academy
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email