Millinocket Transfer Station closes Friday after vehicle gets caught on trash compactor

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Millinocket transfer closed Friday after a vehicle got stuck on a trash compactor with the driver still inside.

East Millinocket Police and the Millinocket Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle hanging over the compactor.

According to officials, the occupant was removed by the fire department, and was uninjured.

Officials say there were worries of the vehicle’s fuel tank rupturing.

Bouchard and Sons Towing assisted in the recovery of the vehicle.

The station will reopen Saturday at its normal time.

Things you don’t see everyday. Today the East Millinocket Police Department and the Millinocket Fire Department were... Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Friday, April 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.