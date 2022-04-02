Maine CDC reports 227 new cases of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains unchanged from Friday.

The Maine CDC says 91 people are in the hospital with the virus.

17 people are in critical care, up three from Friday.

Five people are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 227 new cases of the virus Saturday.

There are no additional deaths.

More than 3,800 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

