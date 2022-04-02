Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 227 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain unchanged from Friday
COVID-19 cases in Maine declined Saturday. The Maine CDC is reporting 227 new cases and no additional deaths.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains unchanged from Friday.

The Maine CDC says 91 people are in the hospital with the virus.

17 people are in critical care, up three from Friday.

Five people are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is reporting 227 new cases of the virus Saturday.

There are no additional deaths.

More than 3,800 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

