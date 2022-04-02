Community Connector will temporarily pick-up, drop-off passengers along Water Street

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A heads up for anyone who rides the Community Connector in Bangor -- there’s a change in location you should know about for next week.

Beginning Monday at 6 a.m., Community Connector buses will we picking up and dropping off passengers along Water Street.

The new location is right next to the typical pick-up/drop-off spot at Pickering Square.

The temporary change is scheduled until Friday at 6 p.m..

This will allow electrical work for the Bangor Transit Center construction project to be completed.

“We need to bring phase three power to the transit center, the new transit center,” said City of Bangor Project Manager Jeff Davis. “In order to do that we have to trench through where the buses currently stack right now to pick up and drop off. So, in order to safely provide transportation for them, for the bus riders, we’re going to move them on Water Street.”

“Just making sure the public knows that we’re moving for the week and that the buses come down Water versus go up Water. They’ve done it before. We did it in the fall and it works well,” said Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott.

The bus ticket machine located in front of the parking garage on Broad Street will be accessible while construction is ongoing.

All parking spots along the Key Bank side of Water Street will be closed during the week to allow buses to park.

They ask that all passengers stay on the sidewalk to get on and off the busses.

