Bucksport Pride hosts pop-up event(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport Pride kicked off its fundraising season Saturday with a pride pop-up downtown.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Bucksport Pride celebration on June 18, as well as Bucksport’s LGBTQ+ youth organizations.

The group was also collecting formal wear donations for this year’s Rainbow Ball.

Rainbow Ball is a retreat for Maine LGBTQ+ youth, hosted by Out Maine and Camp Kiev.

The retreat is the last weekend in April.

They host workshops as well as a prom.

The formalwear collected by Bucksport Pride will be donated to Out Maine youth who need it for the Rainbow Ball prom.

Bucksport hosted its first pride event just last year, and plans to do so for many years to come.

Local businesses like David’s Shortbread, Sweet Cheeks Bakery, and Bucksport House of Pizza have shown their support for the event through donations.

“I would say the reaction has been positive. If there haven’t been positive reactions, we just keep going. Of course, topics like this can be sensitive for some people, but that’s the whole point of this work and just really normalizing what we’re doing,” said Derek Cole, a member of Bucksport Pride.

The group is still looking for vendors for Bucksport Pride on June 18.

To find out more about becoming a vendor for the event, visit Facebook.com/bucksportpride.

